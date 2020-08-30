Barça's PCR testing day

This Sunday morning the first-team's available players arrived at the Ciutat Esportiva to pass the relevant PCR tests before starting training. This Sunday, August 30, at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, the first-team's players have undergone their respective PCR tests, the step prior to the start of the 2020/21 Barça pre-season .The next step is the return to training which will happen this Monday at 5.30pm CEST. The players will train individually on different pitches at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper facility.