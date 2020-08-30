Barça's PCR testing day

Loading...
By NewsChain Sport
14:34pm, Sun 30 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

This Sunday morning the first-team's available players arrived at the Ciutat Esportiva to pass the relevant PCR tests before starting training. This Sunday, August 30, at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, the first-team's players have undergone their respective PCR tests, the step prior to the start of the 2020/21 Barça pre-season .The next step is the return to training which will happen this Monday at 5.30pm CEST. The players will train individually on different pitches at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper facility.