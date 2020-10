Two more workouts done. This Tuesday, Ronald Koeman's squad had a double training session, the first in the morning and the second in the afternoon, and both of which were conducted on the Tito Vilanova pitch at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. Dest, Piqué, Aleñá, O. Dembélé and Neto from the first team and Arnau Tenas, Konrad, Mingueza, Ramos Mingo and Ilaix Moriba from Barça B were present.