On the historic day that the Barça Women played at Camp Nou, fifty years after gracing the stage for the first time, they won the derby against Espanyol by a clear 5-0 with goals from Alexia Putellas, Marta Torrejón, Melanie Serrano, Lieke Martens and Ana Crnogorcevic, to stay top of table with 33 points, and with three games in hand as well.