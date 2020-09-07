Ball work a key part of the first training session of the week

By NewsChain Sport
17:49pm, Mon 07 Sep 2020
The team started a new week of training to prepare for the start of the league campaign. Ball work was a key part of the eighth consecutive session of the 2020/21 pre-season. Zidane's men trained under strict health regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The day began with series of preventive aerobic and anaerobic exercises. The coaching staff then arranged a long session with different phases of tactical and technical work with the ball.