Ball circulation and long passages of possessions during Real Madrid training
18:29pm, Wed 07 Oct 2020
The squad trained again at Real Madrid City without players away on international duty. The session was carried out under the strict health regulations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The session began with warm-up and injury prevention exercises. The players then worked on ball circulation, pressing and long passages of possessions, with finishing in small goals. They also played a two-touch football on a small field and the session ended with crossing and finishing.