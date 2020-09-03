Arturo Vidal, the undisputed warrior

The Chilean arrived at Barça in the summer of 2018 on a three-year contract to strengthen the midfield. From his position in the middle of the pitch, Vidal regularly breaks down opposition attacks and wins back possession, unafraid of the physical battle. As Vidal himself said back in 2014: "Many try to imitate my style, but I want to say one thing: I'm the best defensive midfielder in the world. No one defends as well as me and scores so many goals." Take a look at some of his best defensive moments with Barcelona.