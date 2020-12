Arteta jokes Arsenal need Aubameyang to score in every game

Mikel Arteta was relieved man as Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended a run of 648 minutes without a Premier League goal by grabbing the equaliser in Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Southampton on December 16, 2020. The goal did not secure a much-needed win but it was enough to stop Arsenal from recording a fourth straight league defeat. Speaking after the draw, Arteta joked his side would need Aubameyang to score in every game from now on.