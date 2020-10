Ronald Koeman will be experiencing his first ever El Clásico as Barça manager, almost exactly 31 years after his first ever encounter with Real Madrid as a player. On his first El Clásico as a player, Koeman scored two penalty goals and he would score three more goals in different Clásicos over the years before leaving Barça for Feyenoord in 1995. Check out all his goals against Los Blancos.