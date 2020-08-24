All FC Barcelona Women's 2019 Champions League Goals

Loading...
By NewsChain Sport
16:41pm, Mon 24 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

After the victory against Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League, now comes the third semifinal in Barça Women's history. The rival, however, won't be easy, as Wolfsburg qualified after beating Glasgow City by a convincing 1-9. Enjoy a compilation of all of FC Barcelona Women's goals so far in the Champions League 19/20. Goals scored against Atletico, Minsk and Juventus by a wide variety of Blaugrana' players.