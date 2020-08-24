All FC Barcelona Women's 2019 Champions League Goals

After the victory against Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League, now comes the third semifinal in Barça Women's history. The rival, however, won't be easy, as Wolfsburg qualified after beating Glasgow City by a convincing 1-9. Enjoy a compilation of all of FC Barcelona Women's goals so far in the Champions League 19/20. Goals scored against Atletico, Minsk and Juventus by a wide variety of Blaugrana' players.