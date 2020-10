Check out the highlights from Ajax's remarkable 13-0 victory over VVV-Venlo in October 2020. The result broke the Eredeivise record for the largest recorded victory. Lassina Traoré scored five of the goals with Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Dusan Tadic, Antony, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Daley Blind and Lisandro Martinez also finding the net on an historic day for Ajax.