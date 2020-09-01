Agreement with Sevilla for transfer of Ivan Rakitic

FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ivan Rakitic. The Andalusian team will pay FC Barcelona 1.5 million euros plus 9m in variables. The Swiss-born Croatian joined FC Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2014, and wearing number 4 on his back, he quickly became a regular feature of the blaugrana midfield. In fact, he has gone on to become the foreigner with the fourth most appearances ever for Barça, only topped by Leo Messi, Dani Alves and Javier Mascherano, and has the most appearances of all for a European foreigner.