60 years since the first Intercontinental Cup

Real Madrid picked up their first world champions crown against Peñarol in 1960. On 4 September 1960, Real Madrid got their hands on their first ever Intercontinental Cup, beating Peñarol de Montevideo. In the inaugural edition of the tournament, the Whites got the better of the Copa Libertadores champions in a two-legged tie. The first game was held in Uruguay and ended 0-0. The return clash took place at the Bernabéu and Real Madrid treated the home fans to a goal fest (5-1) with goals from Puskas (2), Di Stéfano, Herrera and Gento.