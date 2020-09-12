21 years since Casillas debut

21 years ago, on 12 September, 1999, the best goalkeeper in the club's history played his first official match for Real Madrid. Iker Casillas arrived at the club when he was nine years old and made his debut at the age of 18 at the San Mamés stadium against Athletic Club in a match that ended 2-2. In Bilbao, Casillas played the first of his 725 games for Real Madrid - the club's second all-time highest number of appearances, only behind Raúl (741).