17 years since Leo Messi's debut for Barcelona

Seventeen years ago, FC Barcelona played a friendly that was supposed to be notable mainly for its venue. Instead, the occasion famously offered the first glimpse of La Blaugrana's most hyped and most precocious talent. In that match, Messi made his debut under Frank Rijkaard at the Do Dragao Stadium in a match which the Catalans lost 2-0. The Argentine wore No.14, and came on in the 71st minute of the match, replacing Fernando Navarro.