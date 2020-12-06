10 years since a unique Barcelona Ballon d'Or podium

On December 6, 2010, it was a quiet morning at the Ciutat Esportiva, with Pep Guardiola's Barça preparing to host Rubin Kazan on the last day of the group stage of the Champions League. Then the news broke: the 2010 Ballon d'Or podium would be made up solely by Barça players. Leo Messi, Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández, all trained at La Masia, were the three finalists for the award that recognises the best player in the world.