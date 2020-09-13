Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will meet in Sunday’s US Open men’s singles final at Flushing Meadows.

Thiem, 27, could become the first Austrian to win an Open after he booked his place in the final after beating Daniil Medvedev 6-2 7-6 (7) 7-6 (5).

The world No 3 said ahead of the final: "When we both step on the court on Sunday, it doesn't matter anymore.

“I mean, the moment we start the finals, we both want to win with everything we have. That's all I focus on.”

Zverev, 23, who is the world No 7, will be playing in his first Grand Slam final after making a comeback against Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta winning 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 in the semis.

If he wins the title, he will become the first German star to win the US Open since Boris Becker in 1989.

He said: "Sunday is going to be extremely difficult.

“But I'm looking forward to it. I'm in the final of a Grand Slam. The two best players in the world are going to be playing on court.”

It will be the first time since 2014 where the men’s final will not feature top stars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.

It comes after Federer is rehabbing with a knee injury and Nadal opted not to travel to New York due to Covid-19.

Djokovic’s chance to seal the title came to an end after he got disqualified in the round of 16 after accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this evening’s showdown.

The US Open final will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

What time does it start?

The men’s singles final is due to get underway at 4pm on Sunday, September 13 (local time in New York). For UK viewers, that is 9pm GMT.

What channel is it on?

Coverage of the match will be live for tennis fans on Amazon Prime Video.

Where can I stream it?

UK viewers will be able to stream the US Open live on Amazon Prime Video via their mobile, laptop or tablet.

New customers are able to sign up for a 30-day free trial which gives you not only live sports coverage but also free one-day delivery on products purchased on through the Amazon website.

Once the free 30-day trial period finishes, Amazon Prime will then set you back £7.99 per month.