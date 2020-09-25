Undefeated pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford is set to defend his WBO World Welterweight Title against Britain’s Kell Brook on November 14.

The 32-year-old American has won all 36 of his fights since turning professional in 2008 and was crowned the undisputed super-lightweight champion before moving up to 147 pounds.

Crawford beat Britain's Amir Khan inside six rounds last year - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

And according to The Athletic, the fourth defence of his belt is set to come against the 34-year-old from Sheffield.

Brook has been plagued with inactivity since losing his world title to Errol Spence Jr in 2017.

The Yorkshire-born boxer has fought just three times in three years and has struggled to secure the big names as he enters the final phase of his career.

He became a world champion after defeating Shawn Porter in the US back in 2014 and defended the belt three times before losing it to Spence.

In that time, he also faced middleweight Gennady Golovkin but came up short in the fifth round after a valiant display.

Brook has long been trying to secure an all-British fight with Amir Khan, but has never been able to land the domestic clash.

Crawford defended his title against Khan in April of last year, stopping him in the sixth round after the Olympic silver medallist refused to carry on following a low blow.

Earlier this year, Khan accused Brook of trying to duck a fight with him because he moved up to 154 pounds.

"Kell Brook, obviously he’s not going nowhere," Khan told The Sun. "He’s British. And the thing is, when me and Kell Brook started to negotiate the fight, he then moves up to 154.

"The reason I signed up with Eddie Hearn was to get that Kell Brook fight. The third fight on that contract was probably the Kell Brook fight after the Lo Greco fight and the Vargas fight."