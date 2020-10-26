White labels Khabib the ‘greatest of all time’ after he retires undefeated following Gaethje win
UFC boss Dana White has praised Khabib Nurmagomedov as the greatest UFC fighter of all time after he announced his retirement.
The undefeated Russian shocked fight fans by calling time on his career following a flawless second round stoppage of Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Saturday
Khabib asked the UFC to consider him the No 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world after his retirement, something White had no problem granting him.
Speaking on Instagram, he said: "Congrats @khabib_nurmagomedov.
"You accomplished EVERYTHING you set out to do. You are the P4P best fighter in the world and you truly are the G.O.A.T of the sport. #29-0."
Khabib, who, as White referenced, has a professional MMA record of 29 wins and no losses, hung up his gloves because he had promised his mother he would not fight without his father by his side.
Nurmagomedov’s dad Abdulmanap passed away in July following complications relating to coronavirus.
"I talked with my mother for three days," Khabib emotionally explained immediately after beating Gaethje.
"I promised her it was my last fight and if I give my word - I have to follow this. It was my last fight here."
It is not yet known what the UFC will do with the lightweight title, with one potential solution to put it on the line for Conor McGregor’s expected bout against Justin Gaethje in January.