Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his UFC Lightweight Title against Justin Gaethje this weekend at UFC 254 in the most hotly-anticipated fight of the year.

The Russian returns to the ring for the first time in more than a year as he looks to extend his unbeaten record to 29-0.

Meanwhile, Gaethje is coming off the back of an incredible victory over Tony Ferguson in May and is supremely confident heading into the fight.

UFC 254 will end the second block of events that the MMA company has staged on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, a concept which has been widely praised for its innovation and success.

There is also an added bonus for UK and European fight fans on Saturday night as the main card is being shown from 7pm GMT, meaning many non-American fans will not have to set their alarms for the middle of the night!

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the show this weekend

UFC 254 brings to a close the second round of shows on ‘Fight Island' - (Copyright Twitter: @ufc)

What time does it kick off?

As the UFC have unusually put the card on at a European-friendly time, the preliminary fights will get underway from 3:15pm GMT before the main six fights of the night kick off from 7pm on Saturday, October 24.

What channel is it on and how much will it cost?

The card will be available on BT Sport Box Office for a price of £19.95 and can be purchased through the BT Player, on BT Sport’s website or their app.

Where can I stream it?

UFC 254 can be purchased and streamed live on mobile devices with the BT Sport Box Office app for iOS and Android.