UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has hinted at a possible return to MMA with his latest social media post.

The Russian, who has won all 29 of his professional contests, issued a message directly to UFC boss Dana White on Tuesday.

Speaking on Instagram alongside a picture of himself and White, he simply said: "See you soon @danawhite."

This comes after White spoke earlier this month about how he plans to meet up with Khabib soon to discuss his future.

The 32-year-old retired from the UFC after his second round win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, telling the world he had promised his mother that was his last fight.

After his win, he said: "Thank you to these guys with me, with my father more than 10 years. Coach Jav I love him so much. All my team. Thank you.

"Today I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without my father. When UFC comes to me about Justin I spoke with my mother for three days.

"She didn’t want me to fight without father and I said this is my last fight – and I have given her my word.

"Thank you so much Justin. I know you are great, I know how you take care of your people. Be close with your parents, because you never know what is going to happen tomorrow. Thank you coach, thank you guys. Today is my last fight in the UFC."

But despite his retirement speech, many still believe Khabib will return for one last fight in a bid to take his record to 30-0.

This last fight could come in a rematch against Irishman Conor McGregor if he comes past Dustin Poirier on January 23.