UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed he is hoping to extend his professional MMA record to 30-0 in order to solidify his ‘legacy’ in the sport.

The 32 year-old, who is currently 28-0, will face Justin Gaethje on Fight Island at UFC 254 on Saturday night.

Gaethje will likely be one of Khabib’s toughest tests - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

And if the Russian is to come through Gaethje, he will be just one win away from what he believes can rival boxer Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 undefeated record.

"30-0 is going to be great," he told Yahoo! Sports. "It’s looking good, it sounds good. 30-0, OK. It’s going to be a great record, this is like Mayweather in MMA. We’ll see, I’m very close to it.

"OK, I finish Justin Gaethje, I finish one more guy, I dominate him — I think my name is going to be always in history."

Khabib’s most high-profile win came back in October 2018 when he made Irish superstar Conor McGregor submit in the fourth round of their bitter clash.

"I think already my name is going to be in history because two years ago what happened [vs. McGregor] is never going to be forgotten," he added.

"Even after 50 years, people are going to watch this fight and be impressed. This is like when Muhammad Ali fought [Joe] Frazier in Manila. People never forget this fight.

"I’m already in history but I need legacy. For legacy, Justin Gaethje is a great opponent right now."

Khabib’s opponent Gaethje has lost twice in 24 bouts but is unbeaten since being stopped by Dustin Poirier in April 2018.