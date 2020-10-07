Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier picks undefeated Israel Adesanya to beat Jon Jones
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier believes Israel Adesanya would end Jon Jones’ 11-year unbeaten record if the two were to fight.
UFC Middleweight Champion Adesanya is unbeaten since turning professional in 2012 having won all 20 of his bouts to date.
And while Cormier knows the danger of Jones given he lost to him twice before one was overturned following Jones’ positive test for a banned substance, he still insists he would pick Adesanya to defeat him.
Speaking to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, he said: "It’s the time. Right now is the time."
Helwani responded: "You can’t risk having Jon Jones lose his streak to some jabroni. You can’t. You lose it to Izzy, potentially, and now the torch has been passed."
To which Cormier then added: "Wait, so you’re picking Izzy?
"You just said…so you’re picking Izzy too? You’re picking Izzy too? Because I’m picking Izzy! You’re picking Izzy too, I’m picking Izzy."
Jones’ only loss in 27 fights came against Matt Hamill way back in 2009 when the American was disqualified for illegal downward elbows in the first round.
Since then, he has gone on to dominate the light-heavyweight division with 18 successive victories.
Meanwhile, Adesanya has successfully defended his middleweight title twice, most recently against Paulo Costa in Abu Dhabi last month.