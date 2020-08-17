Daniel Cormier was rushed to hospital after losing a trilogy decider fight to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 after sustaining an eye injury.

The two heavyweight fighters returned to the octagon for a third time after each picked up a win against the other in the past. Miocic was declared the winner on judges decision.

Cormier put up a good fight through the five-round bout, particularly as Miocic poked his eye in the third - something referee Marc Goddard failed to see.

Post-fight Cormier was seen with a swollen eye and he said ‘I can’t see’.

“He did a good job; he was able to clinch and hold me against the octagon for long periods of time and I believe that separated the close rounds.

“I can't see anything out of my left eye, it's black but it is what it is. I told Marc but he said he thought it was a punch but after he said he'd seen it on the replay"

Cormier had come out of retirement to fight Miocic again and he admits his career is now over.

“It sucks, being on the losing end of two fights in trilogies is a very sad position to be in but I will deal with it as I've dealt with it in the past.

“I'm not interested in fighting for anything other than titles and I don't imagine there's going to be a title in the future so that will be it for me; I've had a long run and it's been great.

“I fought my last fight for the heavyweight championship and it was a pretty good fight.”