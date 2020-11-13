Conor McGregor regrets not challenging for welterweight title before Floyd Mayweather crossover fight
Conor McGregor has revealed he regrets not challenging for the UFC welterweight title before he crossed over to boxing to face Floyd Mayweather in 2017.
In the early hours of Friday morning, The Notorious One took to social media to vent his frustration after watching a welterweight title fight between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson from November 2016.
Speaking on Twitter, the Irishman said: "Currently watching Woodley Wonderboy 1 on BT Sport.
"I should have went for that treble real quick. Pre Floyd. Ah well, the game is still young."
Woodley-Thompson featured as part of the undercard to McGregor’s history-making bout against Eddie Alvarez back in 2016.
The charismatic champion defeated his American opponent by knockout to become the first ever UFC fighter to hold belts in two separate weight divisions - featherweight and lightweight.
After his victory against Alvarez, McGregor would not fight in the UFC for nearly two years as he moved over to boxing to challenge Mayweather, a fight he would lose by stoppage in the tenth round.
He then returned to the octagon in October 2018 but was outclassed by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bad-blooded contest.
McGregor is set to make another return to the UFC having announcing his retirement earlier this year.
The Irish star is expected to face Dustin Poirier in January, although there are also reports he wants to come back in December.