Conor McGregor has contract for Dustin Poirier fight but has not signed yet, confirms UFC boss Dana White
UFC boss Dana White has revealed Conor McGregor has been sent a contract to fight Dustin Poirier, but he is yet to sign for the bout.
The 32-year-old Irishman announced his retirement from MMA earlier this year, although he has been consistently hinting at returning to combat sports ever since.
And while he has stated his intent to box Manny Pacquiao, it appears he has settled on his first fight back coming in the octagon against Poirier in January, who he knocked out in one round six years ago.
But White has reminded McGregor that he still needs to put pen to paper in order to make things happen.
"Poirier and McGregor, that deal isn’t signed. So, we’ll see how that plays out," he told The Zach Gelb Show.
"Conor and Poirier got online and started talking about fighting. We sent bout agreements for both of them to fight and they haven’t signed them yet.
"I can’t speak for Poirier, but I know Conor hasn’t signed his. I don’t know if Dustin did.
"I’ve never had either guy say they would fight and then not fight. Conor’s never done that and neither has Dustin. So, I assume they are gonna fight."
McGregor has not fought since he knocked out Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds in January.
Meanwhile, Poirier defeated Dan Hooker by unanimous decision in June, successfully bouncing back from his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov nine months earlier.