Conor McGregor is in ‘great shape’ ahead of his return to the octagon in January, according to UFC president Dana White.

The Notorious One, who has not fought since he demolished Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds 11 months ago, has signed to fight Dustin Poirier on January 23 at UFC 257 in a rematch of McGregor’s first round victory six years ago.

McGregor has not fought since he destroyed Donald Cerrone at the beginning of 2020 (SIPA USA/PA Images)

And while some are concerned about the former two-weight world champion’s condition due to his time out of the sport, White has dismissed any chance of him being out of sorts.

"Conor is always dangerous," he told CBS Sports Radio when discussing the Irishman’s return.

“From what I’ve seen of him on social media, it looks like he’s in great shape, looks like he’s training hard.

"Even before this, he was training to do some type of charity bike event. So the guy’s in great shape."

This is not the first time McGregor has returned after a long lay-off.

In October 2018, the Irishman fought Khabib Nurmagomedov having not competed in the octagon for nearly two years as he took time away to box Floyd Mayweather.

And then after the Khabib fight he spent another 15 months away before coming back to face Cerrone.

There were suggestions McGregor-Poirier could be for the lightweight title after Khabib announced his retirement from the sport following his win over Justin Gaethje last month at UFC 254.

But White has quashed those rumours and insists Khabib will keep hold of the title until his retirement is set in stone.