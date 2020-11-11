Conor McGregor eyeing December return as Dustin Poirier negotiations rumble on
Conor McGregor is reportedly ‘pushing’ for a return to the UFC in December as negotiations for a fight with Dustin Poirier in 2021 continue.
The Irish superstar, who only announced his retirement five months ago, is preparing for yet another comeback nearly a year after his 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone back in January.
And while UFC boss Dana White said recently that a McGregor-Poirier fight in January was a done deal, MMA Fighting are now saying the former two-weight world champion is eyeing up the main event slot at UFC 256 on December 12.
It comes after the original headline fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson was scrapped due to the Brazilian suffering an injury.
Poirier still appears to be the desired opponent for McGregor, who took to Instagram on Tuesday to relive the build-up to his first round knockout when they met back in 2014.
McGregor posted a photo of himself and Poirier before their fight six years ago and said: "I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again.
"I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry.
"Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel."
McGregor has only fought once since he was beaten in emphatic fashion by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.
Meanwhile, Poirier’s last outing came in a unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker back in June.