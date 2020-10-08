Conor McGregor appears to confirm comeback after purchasing 20-foot octagon
Conor McGregor has dropped another hint that he is returning to MMA by revealing he has bought a 20-foot octagon for his own private use.
The 32-year-old Irishman announced his retirement from the UFC back in June but has continually spoken about potential fights in both MMA and boxing since hanging up his gloves.
And the former two-weight world champion has now added fuel to the rumours he is returning imminently with a post on social media.
Alongside the photo of his new octagon, he said: "20 foot knock box. Let’s get this party started."
McGregor has been talking over the last few weeks about boxing Manny Pacquiao and released a poster on Twitter announcing the fight in Saudi Arabia, before abruptly taking it down.
The Notorious One then called out fellow UFC star Dustin Poirier for a charity bout in Dublin in December, which his American counterpart accepted.
However, since then Poirier has admitted he is unsure whether the ‘exhibition’ is going ahead.
"I don’t really know, honestly, what’s going on with the whole situation," he told UFC Unfiltered.
"Of course I would take the fight. I would fight him, I would fight Tony (Ferguson), I just want big fights and I think that’s what’s coming.
"I would like to fight again this year. We’ll see. I haven’t heard back from negotiation side of the UFC or Conor, but it’s a new week and I’m hoping to hear something."