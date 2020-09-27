UFC star Conor McGregor has said he will return to the octagon ‘some point down the line’ as the Irish fighter called out Diego Sanchez.

McGregor, who is set to first return to the boxing ring to bout Manny Pacquiao, announced his latest retirement from the sport back in June but once again it looks like he will make a comeback.

He tweeted: "I am still interested in a fight with you somewhere down the line Diego Sanchez. A true warrior and pioneer of this sport. It would be my honour!

“Some journalists and promoters and their lack of respect for what the fighters put into this game make me sick. Things must change!”

McGregor revealed earlier this week that he had tried to arrange a fight with Sanchez through UFC president Dana White in February but he stopped the idea in its tracks.

The fighter released screenshots from a private conversation between himself and White where the president said ‘bro. We should lose our promoters license if we make that fight’.

White has responded to McGregor publishing his DMs, he said: "I mean everybody here knows, I mean even the ladies, this is some man-code stuff but it’s just something you don’t do.

“It’s just something that you don’t do, it is one of the dirtiest things you can do. Which, by the way, because we were just talking about Diego Sanchez. And Diego Sanchez was in there in this private conversation that I was having with Conor McGregor.

“When you are the number two or three ranked guy in the world, and you’re telling me that you want to fight unranked 39-year-old Diego Sanchez in the main event of Los Angeles. Well…”

Sanchez was defeated by Jake Matthews in a unanimous decision at the UFC 253 last night.