Former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington attacked the Black Lives Matter movement for being ‘a complete sham’ after his victory over Tyron Woodley on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old was dominant throughout the fight and stopped Woodley in the fifth round after ‘The Chosen One’ suffered a rib injury.

Covington produced an impressive display to see off Woodley - (Copyright Twitter: @THEAlleyeceeing)

But it was Covington’s words after the fight which made the headlines.

After labelling Woodley a ‘communist’, he added: "Because he is standing up for lifelong criminals.

"You know the Black Lives Matter is a complete sham. It is a joke. They are taking these people. They are complete terrorists.

"They are taking these people that are criminals. You know, these aren’t people that are hard working Americans. Blue collar Americans.

"These are bad people. They are criminals, you know, and they shouldn’t be attacking police. You know if you are breaking the law and you are threatening the cops with weapons. You know, you deserve to get what you get.

"Law enforcement protects us all. If you don’t have law enforcement it would be the wild wild west. So you know, people need to go and give a pat on the back to law enforcement every single day and thank them for keeping us all safe.

"Otherwise you know all these criminals would be running the streets wild and none of us would be safe."

In the pre-fight press conference earlier this week, Woodley answered every question posed to him with the response ‘Black Lives Matter’.

On Wednesday, Covington went viral on social media after he appeared to try and kiss Donald Trump’s hand during a video message with the US president.

Covington is now hoping to secure another shot at the welterweight title after he was beaten by Kamaru Usman for the belt back in December.