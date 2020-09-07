UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic feels he has earned a fight with Brock Lesnar ahead of light-heavyweight legend Jon Jones.

Lesnar, 43, has not fought since July 2016 but is being tipped to return to the UFC after he did not re-sign with the WWE.

Many now regard Miocic as the greatest heavyweight of all-time - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

And while UFC boss Dana White has been talking up a potential bout between Lesnar and Jones, Miocic believes he is being overlooked by the company.

"A hundred per cent I think so," he told Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast when asked whether he believes he should face Lesnar.

"Listen, I just think about it more and more I do think 100 per cent if anything I would get the Brock Lesnar fight first or be asked first.

"I didn’t know [Jones] called the shots. I didn’t know that."

But despite Miocic’s objections, White appears to be set on making a Lesnar-Jones super-fight.

At a press conference, he said: "If [Jones and Lesnar] both want to fight each other, I'm sure it's a fight the fans want to see and it would be a good introduction for Jones into the heavyweight division.

"So, yeah if they both wanted to do it, I would it."

Jones has only lost one professional MMA fight, with his sole defeat coming by disqualification against Matt Hamill 11 years ago.

Meanwhile, Lesnar has won five and lost three, but his last fight ended in a no contest after his victory was taken away when he tested positive for clomiphene.