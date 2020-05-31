UFC chief Dana White has criticised Jon Jones for asking for ’crazy’ money for his next fight.

The 32-year-old is undefeated in the octagon since losing to Matt Hamill by disqualification 11 years ago.

Jones last fought in February when he beat Dominick Reyes in a close points decision - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images )

But failed drugs tests and problems outside the cage have stalled his career, factors that White insists have to be considered when he assesses how much he is paid per fight.

The UFC boss said: "Being the greatest of all time does not mean he will get $30 million. [It's] being able to sell. In one of his Tweets he said I tarnished him. I tarnished you?! You've done a very good job of tarnishing (yourself). I haven't done that.

"Hunter (White's lawyer) told him, ’You can come in here and walk through the numbers.’ He [Jones] said, ’I don’t give a f*** what the numbers are! I want what I want. That’s it!’ That’s not how life works.

"I’m always looking at what Jon Jones could have been He could have been the LeBron [James] of this sport. He really could have been that big.

"For stuff that he’s been through, to show up and basically demand $15 million or $20 million or $30 million? It’s crazy! So he can do whatever he wants to do. He can sit out, he can fight. You know how this works. You guys know how I am. Jon Jones can say whatever he wants."

Jones responed on Twitter: "At no point did I ever demand anything from you Dana, I simply asked for a Super fight and asked to be compensated for it.

“You are the one who started talking negotiations publicly and showing the world how much you’ve been withholding from your athletes this whole time."

After a follower then suggested he should go into boxing, Jones added: "I’d probably make more in my first boxing match than my next three UFC fights combined.

"There’s real estate, acting, just kicking it and being a dad. No one needs to put up with Dana‘s lies."

Jones has had a stop-start last few years of his career, with just four contests since July 2017.

And in his last fight against Dominick Reyes, many felt the result - which saw Jones win by unanimous decision - could have gone the other way.