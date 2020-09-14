UFC boss Dana White says Conor McGregor can ‘call for help’ following sexual assault allegations
UFC boss Dana White has told former MMA star Conor McGregor he ‘can call’ if he needs help following sexual assault allegations made against him.
The 32-year-old Irishman was arrested on the island of Corsica on Friday morning after claims were made in relation to him committing sexual assault and indecent exposure, before he was released without charge on Saturday.
He was arrested in relation to an alleged incident involving a young woman in a bar in Calvi on Sunday evening.
White said he was not aware of the details of the alleged events but was open to speaking to McGregor if he wanted to talk.
The UFC president told reporters: “Whether you’re retired or not retired you can get yourself into trouble. I don’t know enough about the Conor situation.”
McGregor, who retired from fighting during the coronavirus pandemic, had his yacht searched by the authorities and underwent a number of tests while in police custody.