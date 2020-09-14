UFC boss Dana White says Conor McGregor can ‘call for help’ following sexual assault allegations

McGregor retired from the UFC earlier this year but White insists he can still call for help
McGregor retired from the UFC earlier this year but White insists he can still call for help - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
12:32pm, Mon 14 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

UFC boss Dana White has told former MMA star Conor McGregor he ‘can call’ if he needs help following sexual assault allegations made against him.

The 32-year-old Irishman was arrested on the island of Corsica on Friday morning after claims were made in relation to him committing sexual assault and indecent exposure, before he was released without charge on Saturday.

McGregor attended the Tour de France just one week before the alleged incident - (Copyright ABACA/PA Images)

He was arrested in relation to an alleged incident involving a young woman in a bar in Calvi on Sunday evening.

White said he was not aware of the details of the alleged events but was open to speaking to McGregor if he wanted to talk.

The UFC president told reporters: “Whether you’re retired or not retired you can get yourself into trouble. I don’t know enough about the Conor situation.”

McGregor, who retired from fighting during the coronavirus pandemic, had his yacht searched by the authorities and underwent a number of tests while in police custody.

Sign up to our newsletter

UFC

Conor McGregor

Dana White

US