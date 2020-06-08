Tyson Fury’s trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder could take place in Sydney on Boxing Day, according to Australian promoter Dean Lonergan.

The third clash between the two heavyweight giants was expected to land in the United States, but due to the coronavirus pandemic not allowing crowds in America for some time, Fury’s promoter Bob Arum is now looking at alternatives.

The Bankwest Stadium in Sydney could play host to a third Fury-Wilder fight - (Copyright AAP/PA Images )

And Lonergan has revealed he has proposed plans to Arum about staging the huge fight Down Under during the holiday period.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, he said: "When Bob came out and said that we are talking to 'our friends in Australia', I’m the one he’s talking to.

"It’s my proposal, I put it to him with budgets, how we’d do it, the whole lot. Bob has been an incredible partner and ally for me in the world of boxing.

"I just had a thought six weeks ago that if these guys can’t do a major fight in Las Vegas or New York, why not come down here where I know we can get a crowd.

“We are flexible around the timing, but if we did it at 1.30pm on Boxing Day, it would be beamed back into the States on Christmas night."

Arum has previously gone on record as saying: "Our friends in Australia are talking about doing this fight, probably in Sydney. That’s a possibility."

Fury became a two-time heavyweight champion of the world after beating Wilder (PA Images)

Fury and Wilder fought to a controversial draw back in December 2018 as many thought the Brit did enough to win despite being dropped heavily in the final round.

But ’The Gypsy King’ got his revenge just over a year later when he dominated Wilder in Las Vegas earlier this year before the towel was thrown in after seven rounds.

If a fight between Fury and Wilder is not made, the champion could turn his attention towards an undisputed fight against fellow countryman Anthony Joshua.