Tyson Fury’s trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder will not take place in the US or UK without a crowd, promoter Frank Warren has confirmed.

It was initially reported that the huge heavyweight bout was expected to go ahead in the newly-built Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on December 19.

Fury destroyed Wilder seven months ago in Las Vegas - (Copyright PA)

But amid growing concerns about spectators not being able to attend the event, Warren has reiterated how a territory outside the US or UK would have to put up a huge amount of money to ensure the clash takes place behind closed doors.

When asked whether the fight is possible in Britain or America without a crowd, he told Good Morning Britain: "Not a fight of that magnitude.

"Wilder and Fury was the highest grossing fight to ever take place in Vegas. We just can't lose that gate. It's a huge amount of money. We need the gate.

"Or we come up with a scenario where there is a huge site fee from a territory to take it, and we use it to promote their country. We are looking at those situations."

Plans for British spectators to return to live sporting events in October were scrapped on Tuesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the current coronavirus restrictions could remain in place for six months.

Meanwhile across the pond, the US remains the worst-hit country in the world with over seven million cases and more than 200,000 deaths.

An example of another territory putting up a big site fee for a huge fight is Saudi Arabia, who staged Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr at the end of last year.

But there has been no serious discussion so far for Fury-Wilder III to go ahead in another country aside from the US.