Tyson Fury has called on Anthony Joshua to ‘stop running’ and fight him for the undisputed title in 2021.

Fellow Brit Dillian Whyte was in line to receive a shot at Fury’s WBC crown before February next year and therefore disrupt any plans for a clash between the two champions.

Anthony Joshua file photo - (Copyright PA Wire )

But Whyte was knocked out in stunning fashion by Russian Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night, leaving the door open for Fury and Joshua to get a fight on, providing they come through their next opponents.

Speaking to BT Sport, Fury said: "Eddie Hearn was trying to protect Joshua, trying to put a hurdle in the way with Whyte.

"The biggest fight out there now is me and Joshua, so let's make it happen.

"Stop running away, stop making excuses, put your nuts in your handbag and let's fight.

"All these boxers, Joshua, Whyte, Chisora, Povetkin. All around the same level. They can take each other out.

"As for Whyte getting knocked out - regroup, back to the drawing board. It just shows what level they're at. Povetkin is 40 years old."

Joshua is expected to face mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at the end of the year in what will be his first bout since regaining his heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Fury is contractually obliged to give Deontay Wilder a third and final fight as the pair look to conclude their trilogy.

Fury and Wilder fought to a controversial draw in December 2018 before the Gypsy King then stopped his American counterpart in seven rounds back in February.

Promoter Bob Arum is hoping to stage the third fight at the end of the year, but it could yet be pushed back to the early part of 2021 if the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt crowds at live events.