World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has told Floyd Mayweather to fight him after he defeats YouTuber Logan Paul.

Reports have surfaced recently stating Mayweather is in talks with the internet star - who has a professional record of 0-1 - for an exhibition bout to take place.

Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of all-time - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

And Fury, who is the WBC Heavyweight Champion, has called on the American to face him for a celebrity-type belt when he comes through Paul.

"After he beats Logan Paul he’ll be in prime position to challenge me for the WBC Celebrity Boxing Belt," he told iFL TV.

Many have criticised Mayweather for discussing a fight with Paul, who lost his only professional contest to fellow YouTuber KSI in November of last year.

But the Gypsy King is of the opinion that Mayweather has earned the right to face anyone he wants in a boxing ring.

"It’s show business, if it’s going to bring fans to the boxing game then I’m for it, because both got a lot of following on social media around the world, so all good," he added.

"Floyd Mayweather’s been doing this lately for the Conor McGregor fight and the Japanese guy, now he’s on about fighting Logan Paul.

"He’s done all the hard fights against the younger up and coming challengers, he’s fought all the Canelo’s, he’s fought all the [Diego] Corrales and them people, [Jose] Castillo and the [Ricky] Hatton’s, he’s done it all.

"So if the guy wants to fight Mr Blobby in his next fight then fair play to him. He’s earned the right to pick what he wants to do and have a good little play around in the ring. Do you not think he’s earned the right to the local bin man if he wants? He’s had how many world title fights, against the best fighters out there, one after the other.

Paul looks set to take on Mayweather in just his second professional fight - (Copyright PA)

"So the guy deserves to do what he wants to do, if he wants to fight Logan Paul and his brother, his cousin and his brothers sister, at the same time, let him fight whoever he wants."

Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2017 with a record of 50 wins and no defeats after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor in a crossover bout in Las Vegas.