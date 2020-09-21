Tyson Fury has called on heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua to vacate world title belts in order to make the huge all-British clash.

Fury and Joshua have reached a ‘financial agreement’ for two fights next year, providing they come through their next bouts against Kubrat Pulev and Deontay Wilder.

Joshua holds three of the four recognised world heavyweight belts

But AJ, who holds the IBF, WBO and WBA straps, could be hamstrung by his WBO mandatory Oleksandr Usyk.

As a result, Fury believes Joshua should vacate the WBO title as he feels their priority should be to get a fight between the two of them made, even if that means not all the belts being on the line.

"Rather than fight all these mandatories he’s got, I’d say just vacate those belts and fight the fight everyone wants to see," he told Behind The Gloves.

"I ain’t running from you, I don’t care about you. I’ll go through you like a knife through butter. Come and fight the big boy, step up to the plate and get knocked out. Then fight all those easy guys.

"No disrespect to Usyk – great fighter, cruiserweight world champion, probably going to be heavyweight champion if he fights Anthony Joshua – but don’t take my retirement cheque, baby. Don’t do it.

"I said to Deontay Wilder years ago, 'do not take my retirement fund, do not fight Joshua, He’s mine. He’s my countryman, I’m having him, I’m breaking him in!'

"But it didn’t happen. He got broke in by an unlikely suspect [Andy Ruiz]. It was what it was. Why would he fight Usyk and get ten per cent of what he can make off the Gypsy King?

"Vacate it, let them boys fight for the vacant [WBO] belt, whoever it is, Usyk and [Joseph] Parker. We’re at the top of the game. We’re in this boxing to fight the biggest fights out there. It’s a boxing match, what’s the worse that can happen? You can lose? Big deal."

Fury remains undefeated after 31 professional fights, with the only blemish on his record coming in a draw with Wilder in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Joshua has lost just once in his pro career when he was stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019, a defeat he avenged just six months later.