Tyron Woodley ‘holds head high’ despite being dominated by Gilbert Burns
Tyron Woodley insisted he had ’no excuses’ after being outfought by Gilbert Burns at the UFC’s Performance Center in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
The 38 year-old lost every round on all three judges scorecards as the younger Brazilian bossed proceedings from start to finish.
In what was a one-sided beat down, questions will now be raised as to whether Woodley should call time on his career as he approaches 40.
But the legendary former welterweight champion remained upbeat about his performance and praised Burns for his victory.
Speaking to MMA Junkie after the fight, he said: "I felt good. I have no excuses. I felt good. I train hard. I was in great shape. I felt like I did everything right.
"Everything felt good from the walkout to the stretch, to every single thing about the fight. I looked him in the eyes yesterday and knew he was going to be ready to fight. I thought that was good.
“He did a good job of keeping the distance (and) not coming at the shots. I felt like I was reaching. I don’t have no excuses, man. I’m going to hold my head high."
Woodley now holds a professional MMA record of 19 victories, five losses and one draw.
This was the first time he had fought since losing to Kamaru Usman for the championship belt at UFC 235 in March 2019.