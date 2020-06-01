Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Monday, June 1

Greyhound racing kickstarted live sport in Britain with a meeting at Perry Barr - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:17pm, Mon 01 Jun 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The sporting world continued to get back on its feet following the coronavirus pandemic, though there were some more setbacks.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0824 – The British Basketball League announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 season was cancelled, a decision that clubs “unanimously agreed” to.

1000 – England’s three-match rugby league Ashes series with Australia – the first scheduled in 17 years – was cancelled.

1021 – Live sport resumed with greyhound racing at Perry Barr, with 6/1 shot Im Sophie winning the first race of the day.

Zodiakos, orange, trained by Roger Fell and ridden by James Sullivan, wins the Betway Welcome Back British Racing Handicap at Newcastle - (Copyright PA Wire)

1306 – Zodiakos claimed victory in the Betway Welcome Back British Racing Handicap at Newcastle – the first race in Britain since meetings were last held on March 17.

1603 – County cricket’s reduced pay deal was extended to the end of July as players continue to wait for their season to resume.

Sign up to our newsletter