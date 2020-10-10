Britain’s Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett crowned French Open champions in wheelchair doubles
British duo Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett have been crowned men’s wheelchair doubles champions at the French Open.
The duo, who have not lost a single tournament as a pair, clinched the title with a 7-6 (4) 1-6 10-3 win over defending champions Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda.
The triumph means Reid and Hewett have now won three Grand Slam titles in 2020 as they had already scooped both the Australian Open and US Open.
"It has been an incredible year for us," Reid said.
"We have won every tournament we have played as a doubles team. We are really proud of it because we have put a lot of work in back home."
At 5-2 down and facing set points against them in the opening set, Reid and Hewett fought back to clinch it in the tie-break.
They were then outclassed in the second set as they were beaten 6-1, with the tide seemingly beginning to turn for Fernandez and Kunieda.
But in the first to ten points decider, the British pair dominated the final tie break to secure a seventh successive title of 2020.
Reid and Hewett were not give the opportunity to attempt a clean sweep of all four Slam titles after this year’s edition of Wimbledon was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.