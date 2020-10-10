French Open day 14: Poland’s Iga Swiatek takes French Open title

Iga Swiatek became the latest young female star to take the tennis world by storm by winning the French Open title in scintillating fashion.

The 19-year-old from Poland defeated Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 to surge through the draw without dropping a set.

Britain’s Alfie Hewett won his fourth slam wheelchair singles title, beating Joachim Gerard 6-4 4-6 6-3.

Polish pride

Swiatek was front and back page news in Poland and her success prompted a flood of congratulatory messages, including from former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska, who was a big inspiration, and football superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Learning from the best

Dominic Stricker won an all-Swiss boys’ final against Leandro Riedi to follow in the footsteps of Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Martina Hingis and Belinda Bencic, who are all former junior slam champions.

Stricker thanked Federer for providing some key advice at a training camp in January. “He actually said I should improve my serve,” said the 18-year-old, one of four Swiss boys in the top 25 of the junior rankings. “That’s what I did. So I think my serve is pretty good now. It helped me a lot here.”

Mountain to climb

Who’s up next?

While the women’s game welcomed a new superstar, the battle for the men’s trophy will be a very familiar one.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet for the 56th time overall and ninth time in a slam final, with pair currently tied at 4-4.

Victory for Nadal would see him equal Roger Federer’s record of 20 slam titles while Djokovic can become the first man in the Open era to lift each major trophy at least twice.