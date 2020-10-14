Japan suspends world champion swimmer Daiya Seto for having an affair
Japanese swimming star Daiya Seto has been suspended for the rest of 2020 after having an extra-marital affair.
The 26 year-old has been banned in an extraordinary decision by the Japan Swimming Federation for breaching the governing body’s sportsmanlike conduct standard.
Seto will still be eligible to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer.
He won bronze in the 400m individual medley in Rio four years ago.
He said: "I think my apology is to continue swimming, restoring the trust of my family, who have been deeply hurt by my irresponsible behaviour.
“I would like to seriously face swimming with the determination to start over so that my family and everyone will recognise me as a swimmer again.”
According to The Shukan Shincho magazine, Seto has two daughters with his wife Yuka Mabuchi, who is a Japanese diver.
Seto, who is the reigning 200m and 400m individual medley world champion, has stepped down as captain after admitting to the affair.