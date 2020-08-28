The Soccer Saturday trio sacked by Sky earlier this week are being tipped to land spots on the latest series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas were all given the boot from the popular football show earlier this week after more than 50 years of punditry between them.

Nicholas has been a long-standing member of the Soccer Saturday team - (Copyright PA)

And now as they ponder what their next moves could be, many are tipping them to end up on the hit ITV reality show.

Jessica O'Reilly from bookies' Ladbrokes told The Sun: "The sacked Sky Sports pundits are clearly going to have a lot of time on their hands, which pushes the I'm A Celebrity doors wide open now."

"There's always one camp-mate with a link to football, and if Thommo, Charlie, Tiss or Minto spill the beans on their dismissal, it ought to make for great viewing."

Football presenter and fellow Sky Sports employee Scott Minto was also relieved of his duties earlier this week as the organisation continued a wholesale change of its football coverage.

I’m A Celeb will not take place in Australia this year due to the coronavirus pandemic making plans impossible Down Under.

Instead, organisers of the show have moved it to a castle in Britain, the location of which has not been publicly confirmed.

Speaking about moving the show to the UK, Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, said: "We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there.

"However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain."