Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling has admitted he has had Botox to keep himself looking young.

The 65-year-old, who has presented the football show since 1998, also revealed he is not the only Sky host to have had some work done.

Stelling is widely regarded as one of the best sports broadcasters on TV - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)

"Admitting to Botox doesn’t concern me. The hardest thing about the job has been growing old in public view," he told The Sun.

"Every year, more grey hair, more inches on the waist, less good eyesight. You fight it the best way you can — a touch of hair colour, one less beer, contact lenses and perhaps the odd Botox — but it is always going to be a losing contest.

"On one occasion at the clinic, a woman — sunglasses on, collar up, hat pulled low, looking every inch an Eastern European spy — made a hasty exit.

"A few moments later, her name was called. She was a Sky Sports News presenter, who didn’t want me to know she was getting a little help in the age war."

Sky recently had a big re-shuffle in the Soccer Saturday studio which saw long-standing trio Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas sown the door.

Only Stelling and Paul Merson are now left from the regular cast and the legendary presenter expressed his disappointment with the decision on Twitter.

He said: "One of my saddest days ever at Sky Sports with the departure of three of my best mates.

"They have been part of a team that for me was the best."