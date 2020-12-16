Six-time snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has questioned what the Sports Personality of the Year award is for.

The 45-year-old is one of six nominees put forward for the accolade this year alongside cricketer Stuart Broad, jockey Hollie Doyle, boxer Tyson Fury, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and footballer Jordan Henderson.

But O’Sullivan, who is a nominee for the first time in his career, remains confused as to whether the award recognises sporting achievement or the personality of the individual athlete.

O’Sullivan is one of six SPOTY nominees this year (Twitter: @HonestFrank)

"I think the BBC has to define what the award is for," he told The Sun.

"Is it for personality? Is it for sporting achievements? Because nobody really knows. I think it’s important to nail that down."

O’Sullivan was omitted from the SPOTY nominations following his previous five world championship wins.

But he has finally been recognised as he moves just one behind the record of seven titles held by Stephen Hendry.

However, The Rocket believes the only reason he has been nominated is because of the quiet year in sport due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I’d just accepted I’d never get nominated," he added.

"They didn’t have many sporting events this year, so I probably sneaked in the back door."

Fellow nominee Fury got his lawyer to send a letter to the BBC telling them to take him off of the list of nominees, a request the BBC have denied.

The Sports Personality of the Year winner will be announced this Sunday and will be broadcast live on BBC One.