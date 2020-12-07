Ronnie O’Sullivan accuses ‘robot’ Steve Davis of ‘ruining snooker in the 80s’ as he calls for more characters in the sport
Ronnie O’Sullivan believes six-time world snooker champion Steve Davis ‘ruined’ the sport in the 1980s through his lack of personality.
O’Sullivan, whose sixth world title victory at The Crucible in August earned him a spot on the Sports Personality of the Year shortlist, has called for more characters in the sport.
"Steve Davis ruined the game in the 80s," he told The Sun. "Everybody else played and had a laugh, a joke and had a personality. Davis came along and he was like a robot.
"Every sport needs characters. You look at athletics, you look at Usain Bolt, a huge character, a massive personality.
"In tennis, it’s Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, who bring their own stuff. In snooker, there ain’t a lot of personality there.
"It would be great for them to just come out and give it a little bit. I don’t mean be flash or arrogant but just play with a bit of personality, play the game, express yourself, look like you are enjoying it.
"Go out there and let it rip. Give it a go. Smash it up. I’m doing that inside. You have to tone it down a bit. But I’m still playing with personality.
"I look at some of these other players and they are like dead. You need a good kick up the bum. Liven yourself up."