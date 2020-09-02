Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry has announced he is returning to snooker after eight years in retirement.

The 51-year-old, who has become a pundit since hanging up his cue, dominated in the 1990s as he set all manner of records in the sport.

Hendry holds the record for the most world title victories with seven - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)

And while he no longer holds any major ambition to win the biggest tournaments on the circuit, he is thrilled to be making a comeback.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to enter some tournaments over the coming two seasons," he told the World Snooker website.

"I've really enjoyed picking up my cue again recently at the World Seniors and after some coaching I feel a little more confident in my game.

"I've always missed the buzz of competing and although I have no expectations in terms of performance, this felt like a good time to explore getting back to the table."

Hendry won his first world title 30 years ago back in 1990, beating Jimmy White 18-12 in the final.

Then between 1992 and 1996 Hendry claimed five back-to-back titles which included three more final victories over White.

And in 1999 the Scot claimed his seventh and final world championship by defeating Mark Williams.

World Snooker Tour Chairman Barry Hearn added: "I am thrilled that Stephen has decided to return to the tour. He is a giant of the sport and I know that all eyes will be on him every time he takes to the table in the coming months.

"It’s great to know that Stephen’s competitive fires are still burning and given his extraordinary achievements, it was a no brainer to offer him the opportunity to come back. I wish Stephen all the very best for the two seasons ahead."