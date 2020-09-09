Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez files lawsuit against Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN
Mexican boxing superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has filed a lawsuit against his promoter Oscar De La Hoya and broadcaster DAZN.
The 30 year-old signed a £280 million contract in 2018 which comprised of 11 fights, but is now insisting that deal has been breached after just three fights.
Canelo has not fought since he knocked out Russian light-heavyweight Sergey Kovalev in November last year.
And although the coronavirus pandemic has played a big part in the delay to his career, Alvarez feels he can still take legal action against those in control of managing his career.
"I’m the pound-for-pound No. 1 in the world," Alvarez said in a statement given to The Athletic.
"I’m not scared of any opponent in the ring, and I’m not going to let failures of my broadcaster or promoters keep me out of the ring.
"I filed the lawsuit so I can get back to boxing and give my fans the show they deserve."
The spokesperson for De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, Stefan Friedman, responded by saying: "Nobody from Golden Boy ever promised anyone that Canelo would fight any specified opponent.
"We simply agreed to put on the kind of premier, history-making fights we worked on together in 2019. Canelo’s beef is with DAZN. They’re the ones refusing to honor the contract."