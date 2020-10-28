Willi Heinz out of England’s Six Nations clash with Italy due to leg injury
12:38pm, Wed 28 Oct 2020
England scrum-half Willi Heinz has been ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations finale against Italy because of an unspecified leg injury.
Alex Mitchell has been called into Eddie Jones’ camp as a replacement and will compete with Dan Robson for the role of supporting Ben Youngs, who is expected to win his 100th cap in Rome.
England described Heinz’s issue as a “leg soft tissue injury”.
Head coach Jones names his team on Thursday morning.